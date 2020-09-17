Robert Lee Simmons

Tylertown, MS - Robert Lee Simmons, 79, a native of Tylertown, Mississippi and a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery.

He leaves to his memories, his sons, Eddie, Gregory Michael and Donell Johnson (Joan); daughters, Donna, Nicole and Torrie Johnson; brothers, Joe (Gladys), Tommy, Jessie, Clyde and Claude Simmons; sisters, Christine, Peggy, Whiline, Mary Jean, Nellie Simmons and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Irene Simmons; companion, Gloria Lee Johnson; sons Earl and Clifford Johnson; brothers, Albert Jr. and Henry Simmons.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store