1/1
Robert Lee Simmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Simmons
Tylertown, MS - Robert Lee Simmons, 79, a native of Tylertown, Mississippi and a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery.
He leaves to his memories, his sons, Eddie, Gregory Michael and Donell Johnson (Joan); daughters, Donna, Nicole and Torrie Johnson; brothers, Joe (Gladys), Tommy, Jessie, Clyde and Claude Simmons; sisters, Christine, Peggy, Whiline, Mary Jean, Nellie Simmons and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Irene Simmons; companion, Gloria Lee Johnson; sons Earl and Clifford Johnson; brothers, Albert Jr. and Henry Simmons.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved