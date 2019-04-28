|
|
Robert "Bob" Lewis Broggi, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 76.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church and will resume at St. Genevieve Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, May 1. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Robert is survived by his wife, Kathleen Robichaux Broggi; children, Robert Todd Broggi, and Allyson Broggi Tauzin and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Christen Ann Broggi and Jake Anthony Broggi; sisters, Shelley Moscetti and husband, Lou, and Tracey Woodring and husband, Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rita Broggi; and sister, Liberta Frances Broggi.
He graduated from Redemptorist High School in 1961, after an outstanding athletic career in basketball, football, baseball and track. He received the Most Valuable Player award from the Redemptorist football team, and was a State Champion in the 100-meter dash as a senior. He was also selected to play in the East All-Star football game.
He was given a football scholarship to the University of Southwestern Louisiana, and played there from 1961 to 1963, then transferred to Nicholls State to play baseball for two years. He graduated from Nicholls in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 1972 he received his Master's +30 in Educational Administration and Supervision.
He worked for the Lafourche Parish School Board for 26 years teaching at East Thibodaux Junior High and Thibodaux High School, where he also coached football, track, and baseball. After his retirement from the school system in 1990, he was named as the Administrator of the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility until his retirement in 2008.
He volunteered his time as a starter for E.D. White and Thibodaux High track meets. He was also the treasurer of the Cardinal Club and was instrumental in acquiring the funds to build the girls softball field, and remodeling the boys' locker room. For his many services to E.D. White, he received the 2008 Cardinal Great award.
He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Genevieve Church Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, President of the Parish Council, and President of the School Board.
The family would like to thank the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Squad, the Thibodaux Police Department, and Acadian Ambulance. We would also like to thank Thibodaux Regional Medical Center ICU Staff, Dr. Chester Boudreaux, and Mr. Justin Rodrigue for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: St. Genevieve Church and School, Sisters of Mount Carmel, Brothers of the Sacred Heart, E.D. White, any animal rescue/shelter, or any .
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019