Robert Lewis Carter
Robert Lewis Carter, 69, a native of Independence and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in Houma with burial in Southdown cemetery.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Robin Allen, Barta and Bernice Riley; sisters, Ethel Lewis, Maxine Ross, Patrice and Terri Lynn Carter, Shelia Munbane, Angela Murray and Sarah Rankins; brothers, J B Carter, Rickey, Wallace, Anthony and Doug Carter.

He is preceded in death by parents, Allen David and Bernice Richard Carter.

Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St., in charge of service.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
617 Bond St
Houma, LA 70360
504-522-2525
