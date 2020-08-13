Robert Lewis Carter, 69, a native of Independence and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in Houma with burial in Southdown cemetery.



Robert is survived by his daughters, Robin Allen, Barta and Bernice Riley; sisters, Ethel Lewis, Maxine Ross, Patrice and Terri Lynn Carter, Shelia Munbane, Angela Murray and Sarah Rankins; brothers, J B Carter, Rickey, Wallace, Anthony and Doug Carter.



He is preceded in death by parents, Allen David and Bernice Richard Carter.



Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St., in charge of service.



