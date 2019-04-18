|
Robert Nelson LeRay III, 42, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Lafayette, passed away on April 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 4 p.m. until funeral time on Saturday, April 20 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 W. Park Ave. in Gray. A religious service will take place at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. A gathering of friends and family will take place immediately following the service.
Robbie is survived by his fiancée, Crystal Bourque; son, Caleb Michael Levins; mother, Linda Gail Milligan; father, Dr. Robert Nelson LeRay II; sister, Kelly LeRay Boquet; brother-in-law, Marty Boquet; and nieces, Savanna Boquet, Amelie Boquet, and Lily Boquet.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert Nelson LeRay Sr. and Marie Bourgeois LeRay; and maternal grandparents, Hansen Joseph Milligan and Lena Stoute Milligan.
Robbie was an avid firearm and knife collector. He was a junior at Northwestern State University and was passionate about continuing his education as an addiction counselor. He held a special place in his heart for rescue animals.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019