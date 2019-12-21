|
Robert P. Self, 79, of Ocala, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Legacy House in Ocala. Bob was a native of Los Angeles, Calif., and moved to this area from Martin, Tenn., to On Top of the World in 2007.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He earned a master's degree in Geology from University of Oklahoma and his PhD in Geology from Rice University. He was a Professor of Geology at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, from 1971-1990 and at UT-Martin in Martin, Tenn., from 1990-2006.
He loved to travel, especially to the Southwest and loved cruising. He was an avid New Orleans Saints fan and would have been cheering vigorously when Drew Brees broke two football records recently.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Carolyn Rule Self of Ocala; daughters, Sandra (Justin) Seyl of Libertyville, Ill.,; and Elizabeth Self of Ocala; and son, Colin P. Self of Vernon Hills, Ill.; grandchildren, Gage, Ellie, Caroline, Audrey and Kathryn; his brother, John C. Self of Honolulu, Hawaii, and his family, wife Pam, daughter, Marie, son, Patrick and their families. He will be greatly missed by his family, neighbors and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW State Road 200, Ocala, Fla., 34476 on Friday, Dec. 27, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Mausoleum in Thibodaux at a later date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Greater Southeast Affiliate, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas, 75284-0692.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019