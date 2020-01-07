|
Robert P. Self, 79, of Ocala, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Legacy House in Ocala. Bob was a native of Los Angeles, Calif., and moved to this area from Martin, Tenn., to On Top of the World in 2007.
Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 11, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow immediately after at St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Greater Southeast Affiliate, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas, 75284-0692.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020