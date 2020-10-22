1/1
Robert R. Duarte
Robert R. Duarte
Galliano - Robert R. Duarte, 81, a native of Leadville, CO and resident of Galliano, LA passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10:00 am, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Mr. Robert is survived by his wife of 20 years, Doris D. Duarte, stepchildren; Kenneth Boudreaux Sr. (Robin), Ramona G. Plaisance (A.J.), Raymond Guidroz Jr. (Annie), Karen G. Cedotal (Don), Susan M Guidroz (Jade), numerous grandkids, and great grandkids. Enjoyed the outdoors, and spending time with his grandchildren. Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
