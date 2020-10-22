Or Copy this URL to Share

Galliano - Robert R. Duarte, 81, a native of Leadville, CO and resident of Galliano, LA passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10:00 am, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Mr. Robert is survived by his wife of 20 years, Doris D. Duarte, stepchildren; Kenneth Boudreaux Sr. (Robin), Ramona G. Plaisance (A.J.), Raymond Guidroz Jr. (Annie), Karen G. Cedotal (Don), Susan M Guidroz (Jade), numerous grandkids, and great grandkids. Enjoyed the outdoors, and spending time with his grandchildren. Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.



