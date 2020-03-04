Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA

1961 - 2020
Robert Ray Stokes Obituary
Robert Ray Stokes, 58, a native of New Orleans and resident of Gray, passed away on March 1, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his companion, Melissa Naquin; brother Kenneth Stokes Jr., Jack "Billy" Stokes, Alfred Stokes and Michael Stokes; sister, Reba Lirette, Barbara Seidel, Monica Stokes, and Angela Hanks; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Stokes; and sister LouEllen Susie Matrana.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
