Robert Rebstock Sr.
Robert "Bob" Rebstock, Sr., 83 a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on July 15, 2020, with his loving family at his side.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral services on Saturday July 18, at Golden Meadow United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louvenia "Lou" Anselmi Rebstock; children, Christine McGeever, Robert Rebstock, Jr. (Shelly), Kathy Callais (Murphy, Sr.), and Dwayne Rebstock; grandchildren, Angela Wunstell (Troy), Christy Chabert (Jill), Curtis Chauffe, III (Christina), Joshua Chauffe (Megan), Chad Callais (Jamie), Robert Rebstock, III (Mariana), Kelly Lachney (Kevin), Larenda Ledet, Mick Coleman (Tiffany), John Portera (Rebecca), Megan Breaux (Josh), Hailey Rebstock, Alex Rebstock (Maribelle), Sara Rebstock, Samantha Rebstock and Anthony Rebstock; 31 great-grandchildren and one on the way; seven great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Brenda Esponge (Robinson), and Rosalus Rebstock, Jr.(Johnnie); and aunt, Joyce Boffanie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosalus Sr. and Florence Terrebonne Rebstock; brother, Donald Rebstock Sr. (Midge); grandsons, Murphy Callais Jr. and Jeremy Callais; and great-granddaughter, Lindsay Callais.

Bob was a Mason of Lafourche Lodge No. 427 for 59 years and a member of the Golden Meadow United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donation are preferred to the Mason of Lafourche Lodge No. 427 or the Golden Meadow United Methodist Church.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
