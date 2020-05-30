Robert Rodrigue passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020. He was native and longtime resident of Houma.



A private memorial will be held by the family.



Robert is survived by his daughter, Kristen Grezaffi and husband Brandon; granddaughters, Jaime Toms, Jessica Toms and boyfriend Matthew Deroche, Alex Grezaffi, and Bailey Grezaffi; great-grandchildren, Gabi Jones and Logan Jones; sisters, Betty Falgout and Judy Ritter; and brother, Mack Rodrigue, Jr.



He is preceded in death by his parents Mack and Nettie Rodrigue; daughter, Kimberly Rodrigue Toms; brother, Butley "Butch" Rodrigue; sister, Gloria Hebert; and companion of 14 years, Jennifer Levron.



Robert Joseph Rodrigue was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and telling stories about his past as well as traveling on his free time. He was a business owner for several decades and opened up Mack's Oyster House.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



