Robert Rodrigue
1939 - 2020
Robert Rodrigue passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020. He was native and longtime resident of Houma.

A private memorial will be held by the family.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Kristen Grezaffi and husband Brandon; granddaughters, Jaime Toms, Jessica Toms and boyfriend Matthew Deroche, Alex Grezaffi, and Bailey Grezaffi; great-grandchildren, Gabi Jones and Logan Jones; sisters, Betty Falgout and Judy Ritter; and brother, Mack Rodrigue, Jr.

He is preceded in death by his parents Mack and Nettie Rodrigue; daughter, Kimberly Rodrigue Toms; brother, Butley "Butch" Rodrigue; sister, Gloria Hebert; and companion of 14 years, Jennifer Levron.

Robert Joseph Rodrigue was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and telling stories about his past as well as traveling on his free time. He was a business owner for several decades and opened up Mack's Oyster House.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family, so sorry to hear about his passing, loved him dearly
Janis Giroir
Family
May 29, 2020
Condolences to you Judy (Andy) and family as you mourn the loss of your Brother, Father, Grandfather, GreatGrandfather and friend.

May you cherish the memories and the love he left in your heart.

I share in your grief and send my love and know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers.

Life has changed.

Extending Deep Sympathy
Gwen Bonner
Friend
May 29, 2020
Now you can rest Popa. Love you!
Jaime Toms
Grandchild
