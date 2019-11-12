Home

Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Robert Wade Hanley Obituary
Robert Wade Hanley, 65, answered the Lord's call to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Wade is the beloved stepfather of Laura Segari John (Jeffrey) and Lynne Segari; and grandfather of Juliana and Jessica John. He is also survived by his mother, Joanna Wade Hanley; brothers and sisters and their spouses, Kenneth and Lauryn Hanley, Michael and Sharon Hanley, Constance "Connie" Hanley, Judith and Mark Brinkman, Jack and Monica Hanley, and Alan and Deonna Hanley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martina "Tina" Lamb Hanley, and father, Robert E. Hanley, M.D.

As a native of Lockport and lifelong resident of Metairie, Wade's greatest comfort in life was his faith in God and his love of his wife Tina. He was actively involved in the St. Anthony Ministry, Men's Club, and Boy Scouts of America Troop 625 at St. Clement of Rome Church. Wade graduated from the University of New Orleans with a bachelor of arts in history. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral Mass at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 4317 Richland Avenue in Metairie, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday morning at the church. Interment will be in the Holy Savior Catholic Church Mausoleum in Lockport on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Anthony Ministry at St. Clement of Rome, 4317 Richland Ave., Metairie, LA 70002.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Attentive Companions Home Care, LLC for their kindness and loving care of Wade.

Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Metairie is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
