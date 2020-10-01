1/1
Robert "Bob" Wahl
Robert "Bob" Wahl, a native of New Jersey and resident of Bourg, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, of Houma, on Sunday, October 4th from 5 pm until 6 pm. A memorial service will be celebrated at 6 pm.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lou Wahl; children, Denise Tilly-Wahl (Christy), Donna Martinez, Michael Wahl (Tania), Mark Wahl; 4 grandchildren, Lindsey Wallace (Ty), Lauren Martinez, Stephen Martinez and Caleb Wahl and 1 great grandchild, Isabella Wallace.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Florence Wahl and brother, Edward Wahl.
He was a member for 35 years of Living Word Church. He was also a 25 year veteran of the United States Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
OCT
4
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
