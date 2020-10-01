Robert "Bob" Wahl
Robert "Bob" Wahl, a native of New Jersey and resident of Bourg, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, of Houma, on Sunday, October 4th from 5 pm until 6 pm. A memorial service will be celebrated at 6 pm.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lou Wahl; children, Denise Tilly-Wahl (Christy), Donna Martinez, Michael Wahl (Tania), Mark Wahl; 4 grandchildren, Lindsey Wallace (Ty), Lauren Martinez, Stephen Martinez and Caleb Wahl and 1 great grandchild, Isabella Wallace.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Florence Wahl and brother, Edward Wahl.
He was a member for 35 years of Living Word Church. He was also a 25 year veteran of the United States Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.