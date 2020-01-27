|
Robert "Beast" Wayne Lawrence Sr., 77, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Memphis, TN, and a resident of Houma.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church, with burial following at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia Gayle Chaisson Lawrence; son, Robert "Robbie" Wayne Lawrence Jr. and wife Bennie; daughter, Heather Lawrence Blanchard and husband Ray; grandchildren, Parker Lawrence, Rebecca Claire Lawrence and Valerie Rae Blanchard; and in-laws, John Wayne and Kathy Chaisson, Barry and Jackie Harper, Matthew and Sandy Chaisson, and Susan Chauvin and Duane Brady.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Clara Martin Lawrence; and brothers, Charles Eugene Lawrence and Walter Foshee Jr.
Robert retired from the Terrebonne Parish School Board after 33 years of dedication. He served as a P.E. teacher, driver's ed instructor, and coach to many students who were touched by his love of teaching and sense of humor. He's also well-known for his baseball career at Nicholls State University. In 1983, he was inducted into the NSU Hall of Fame where many of his pitching records are still standing. PePaw's greatest achievement was clearly his devotion, support and love for his family, especially his grandkids and Lola, his spoiled dog. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed by many.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Dicky Haydel and Dr. Russell Henry for their loving care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Church in Houma, LA, 1005 Williams Ave. Houma, LA 70364.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020