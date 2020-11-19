Robin Renee' Moses

Killeen, TX - Robin Renee' Moses, 30, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Killeen, TX, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

A private memorial service was conducted.

She is survived by her parents, Clarence, Jr. and Jennifer Moses; brothers, Lyntrell (Krystal), James and Clarence Moses, III.; foster sister, Krasheena Simmons; maternal grandmother, Mary Lee Gabriel; niece and nephew, Kali and Lyntrell Moses uncles Benjamin Thomas (Annette), Harold and Eric Moses (Demetria), Percy , Jr. and Tyrone Gabriel (Flora); aunts, Barbara Bonvillain (Willie), Trenace Valentine (Travis), Denise and Joan Thomas (Fields), Joyce Lawson (Clyde), Jewel Stoves and Sharita Gabriel; great uncle, Edward Moses, III. great aunts, Jimme Bickham, Marion Overton, Rose White, Lizzie Mae Guidry, Bernadine Thomas and Mildred Harris; great-great aunts, Gezeldo Lyons and Geraldine Miller; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clarence, Sr. and Mercedes Moses; maternal grandfathers, Benjamin Thomas, Sr. and Percy Gabriel, Sr.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



