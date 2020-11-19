1/1
Robin Renee' Moses
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Renee' Moses
Killeen, TX - Robin Renee' Moses, 30, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Killeen, TX, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
A private memorial service was conducted.
She is survived by her parents, Clarence, Jr. and Jennifer Moses; brothers, Lyntrell (Krystal), James and Clarence Moses, III.; foster sister, Krasheena Simmons; maternal grandmother, Mary Lee Gabriel; niece and nephew, Kali and Lyntrell Moses uncles Benjamin Thomas (Annette), Harold and Eric Moses (Demetria), Percy , Jr. and Tyrone Gabriel (Flora); aunts, Barbara Bonvillain (Willie), Trenace Valentine (Travis), Denise and Joan Thomas (Fields), Joyce Lawson (Clyde), Jewel Stoves and Sharita Gabriel; great uncle, Edward Moses, III. great aunts, Jimme Bickham, Marion Overton, Rose White, Lizzie Mae Guidry, Bernadine Thomas and Mildred Harris; great-great aunts, Gezeldo Lyons and Geraldine Miller; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clarence, Sr. and Mercedes Moses; maternal grandfathers, Benjamin Thomas, Sr. and Percy Gabriel, Sr.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved