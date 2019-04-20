|
Rochelle Ann Smith, 63, of Sumrall, was on loan to us from God starting January 4, 1956 and we returned her to Him at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22 at First Baptist Church of Oloh, with a memorial service immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Smith was a make-up artist at Dillards working for Estee Lauder. She was also a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Oloh. She was a warrior of faith, a friend and mother to many.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ulysse Fanguy; and one sister, Rebecca Helmers.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Smith Jr. of Sumrall; two daughters, Nikki Christy of Hattiesburg and Andrea Smith of Sumrall; two sons, Gary Smith Jr. and Elliott Smith both of Sumrall; her mother, Edna Fanguy of Houma; six grandchildren, Madeline Criddle of Sumrall, Seth Christy and Erik Christy both of Starke, Florida, and Mercy Smith, Anna Grace Smith, and Samuel Smith all of Sumrall; two sisters, Linda Guidry of New Iberia and Margaret Ellender of Houma; and three brothers, Michael Fanguy of Shreveport, Albert Fanguy of Bay St. Louis, and Dean Fanguy of Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, Rochelle asked that donations be sent to www.pancan.org.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019