Rochelle L. "RoRo" Gisclair, 26, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at Samart-Mothe Funerals Home in Cut Off. Burial will be private at a later date.



Rochelle is survived by her father, Rodney (Olanda Saltzman) Gisclair; mother, Kelly R. (David Percle) Cobb; grandmother, Barbara Gisclair; son, Luke Anthony Gisclair; daughter, Relaeh AnnMarie Rochelle Gisclair; brothers, John Gisclair and Dakota Mestas; sisters, JoAnna Hasselbeck and Teashia Gisclair; and step-sisters, Ashley, Shelbie and Alexus Saltzman.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam Gisclair Sr., Billy Cobb and Barbara Sorrell; and nephew, Kevin Vines Jr.



Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





