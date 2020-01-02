|
Rodney "Robert" Castle, 56, a resident of Morgan City, La., and native of Houma, passed away at 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Church of Christ in Gibson. Burial will follow funeral services in the Gibson Church of Christ Cemetery in Gibson.
Memories of Rodney, or "Robert" as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his brothers, Edward Castle Jr., Isaac Castle Sr. and James Johnson Sr.; sisters, Evella Johnson Bradford, Julia Castle and Clara Johnson; one aunt; three sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents; and two nephews.
Jones Funeral in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020