|
|
Rodney "Pa pa" Cheramie Sr., 78, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, May 11 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Rodney (Amanda) Cheramie Jr., and Christopher Cheramie; grandchildren, Julie (Kimberly) Cheramie, Bud (Devon) Cheramie and Blake (Trittany) Cheramie; great-grandchildren, Conner "Pappy's Little Man" Cheramie and Madelyn Nazio; step-grandchildren, Miranda Martinez and Juan Martinez; and sister, Earline Perrin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jenice "Ma Ma" L. Cheramie; parents, Eugene and Julie Cheramie; brother, Aman Cheramie Sr.; and sister, Theresa Coulon.
He was a master boat builder. He was well known for his bouchrie. He loved his many animals and his Cheramie Farm. He always had amazing stories to tell. He is loved by many, missed by all.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 10 to May 11, 2019