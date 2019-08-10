|
Rodney Clyde Preston, 65, of Rio Rancho, NM, formerly of Houma and Justin, TX, passed away at his home, surrounded by loving family on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Ralph Bourgeois, the late Dr. Mike Ellender and Presbyterian Hospice of Rio Rancho, NM for the excellent care they provided Rodney.
Please visit French Funeral and Cremations website to view full obituary.
Arrangements by French Funeral and Cremations, 1275 Unser Blvd, NE Rio Rancho, NM.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019