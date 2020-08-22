Rodney LeBlanc

Rodney "Brud" LeBlanc, 64, a native and resident of Lockport, La., passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.



Because of the COVID-19, a private service will be held at a later date.



He is survived by his father and mother, Gerard LeBlanc and Dolores LeBlanc; his brothers, Daniel LeBlanc, Michael LeBlanc, James "Jim" LeBlanc (wife Jennifer) and Chris LeBlanc and sister, Jennifer Miller (husband David).



Brud was a graduate of Central Lafourche High School and attended Nicholls, where he majored in music.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



