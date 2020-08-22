1/1
Rodney LeBlanc
Rodney "Brud" LeBlanc, 64, a native and resident of Lockport, La., passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Because of the COVID-19, a private service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his father and mother, Gerard LeBlanc and Dolores LeBlanc; his brothers, Daniel LeBlanc, Michael LeBlanc, James "Jim" LeBlanc (wife Jennifer) and Chris LeBlanc and sister, Jennifer Miller (husband David).

Brud was a graduate of Central Lafourche High School and attended Nicholls, where he majored in music.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
