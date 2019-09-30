Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Marcell Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Paul Marcell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Paul Marcell Sr. Obituary
Rodney Paul Marcell Sr., age 68, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 12:19 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Gray.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from 5 to 9 p..m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Chauvin Funeral Home and from 8 a.m. until a funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

Burial will be held in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 49 years, Valarie Elizabeth Abel Marcell; son, Rodney "Rock" Marcell Jr. and wife, Kelli; daughters, Elizabeth M. Faucheaux, and Crystal M. Washington and husband, Jonathan; sister, Della M. Dupre and husband, Michael "Mike;" sister-in-law, Suzi I. Marcel; brother-in-law, Eugene J. Toups Sr.; grandchildren, Katlyn Pitre, Aaliyah, Lamarque, and Devon Johnson, Brooklin and Aubree Marcell; and great-grandchildren, Treveyon Brown, Calii and Keream Travis.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Arcen Paul and Hilma Marie Babin Marcel; grandson, Arcen Michael Marcell; brother, Kevin J Marcel; and sisters, Bonnie M. Adams and husband, Clabert "C.J.", and Kathleen M. Toups.

Rodney retired for McDermott after 35 years and Global Industries after five years of service and was presently working for Captain Allen's Bait and Tackle Shop. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards with his campsite friends and spending time with his family. Most of all, his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose heart he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now