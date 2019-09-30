|
Rodney Paul Marcell Sr., age 68, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 12:19 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Gray.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from 5 to 9 p..m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Chauvin Funeral Home and from 8 a.m. until a funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Burial will be held in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 49 years, Valarie Elizabeth Abel Marcell; son, Rodney "Rock" Marcell Jr. and wife, Kelli; daughters, Elizabeth M. Faucheaux, and Crystal M. Washington and husband, Jonathan; sister, Della M. Dupre and husband, Michael "Mike;" sister-in-law, Suzi I. Marcel; brother-in-law, Eugene J. Toups Sr.; grandchildren, Katlyn Pitre, Aaliyah, Lamarque, and Devon Johnson, Brooklin and Aubree Marcell; and great-grandchildren, Treveyon Brown, Calii and Keream Travis.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Arcen Paul and Hilma Marie Babin Marcel; grandson, Arcen Michael Marcell; brother, Kevin J Marcel; and sisters, Bonnie M. Adams and husband, Clabert "C.J.", and Kathleen M. Toups.
Rodney retired for McDermott after 35 years and Global Industries after five years of service and was presently working for Captain Allen's Bait and Tackle Shop. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards with his campsite friends and spending time with his family. Most of all, his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose heart he touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019