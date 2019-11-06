Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Rodney Simoneaux Sr.

Rodney Simoneaux Sr. Obituary
Rodney Simoneaux Sr., 66, a resident and native of Napoleonville, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019.

Private services will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his son, Rodney Simoneaux, Jr. (Stephanie Landry) and daughter Courtney Stone (Terry); granddaughters Destiny Simoneaux, Allie Simoneaux and Joelyn Landry; grandsons Tyler Stone, Cameron Stone and Austin Simoneaux; brothers Richard Simoneaux, Chris Simoneaux and Steve Simoneaux; and sister Iris Simoneaux.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanine Simoneaux and parents Aubert and Anna Mae Simoneaux.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019
