Roger "Lil Roy" Carter Jr., 43, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, passed away peacefully at 11:43 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Seating will be limited to immediate family only 25% capacity of chapel. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Courtney Riley Carter; sons, Darionte and Roger Carter III, and Rashad Brown; daughter, Ro'Kasia Duncan; mother, Wilma Thomas; maternal grandmother, Albertha Winslow; brothers, Spencer, Jr., and Johaven Thomas, and Nico Carter; sisters, De'Keysha Carter and Anita Moore; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Carter Sr.; maternal grandfather, Welmon Harris (Helen); and paternal grandparents, Benny, Sr. and Learnese Carter.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Seating will be limited to immediate family only 25% capacity of chapel. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Courtney Riley Carter; sons, Darionte and Roger Carter III, and Rashad Brown; daughter, Ro'Kasia Duncan; mother, Wilma Thomas; maternal grandmother, Albertha Winslow; brothers, Spencer, Jr., and Johaven Thomas, and Nico Carter; sisters, De'Keysha Carter and Anita Moore; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Carter Sr.; maternal grandfather, Welmon Harris (Helen); and paternal grandparents, Benny, Sr. and Learnese Carter.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.