Roger "Lil Roy" Carter Jr., 43, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, passed away peacefully at 11:43 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Seating will be limited to immediate family only 25% capacity of chapel. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.



He is survived by his wife, Courtney Riley Carter; sons, Darionte and Roger Carter III, and Rashad Brown; daughter, Ro'Kasia Duncan; mother, Wilma Thomas; maternal grandmother, Albertha Winslow; brothers, Spencer, Jr., and Johaven Thomas, and Nico Carter; sisters, De'Keysha Carter and Anita Moore; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Carter Sr.; maternal grandfather, Welmon Harris (Helen); and paternal grandparents, Benny, Sr. and Learnese Carter.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



