Rogers Bernard Boudreaux Jr., 58, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.



Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Chauvin. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.



He is survived by his mother, Rosaline Martin; his son, Rogers Boudreaux III; his daughters Kerrie Burns and Lacey Leblanc; his grandchildren, Anthony, Chaz Jr, Ethan, Bianca and Austin; and his siblings, Robert Boudreaux and his spouse, Jessica, and Stacey Molinere and her husband RJ and their children.



He always tried to bring out the lighter side of life. He enjoyed his jokes, his Saints, and any time spent with his grandchildren and extended family. Those left behind take comfort in the thought that he has left his earthly family and found peace by walking into the welcoming arms of the heavenly family that has gone before him and of whom he has missed so dearly; his father, Rogers Boudreaux Sr.; and his son, Chaz Boudreaux.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019