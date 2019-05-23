Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Resources
More Obituaries for Rogers Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rogers "Roy" Carter Sr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rogers "Roy" Carter Sr Obituary
Rogers "Roy" Carter Sr., 61, a native and resident of Thibodaux departed this life on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux and resume at 10 a.m. until religious services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 at New Rising Star Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St., Houma.

Burial in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery #2 in Thibodaux.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Patricia Collins Carter; sons, Roger Carter Jr. (Courtney) and Nico Carter (Mischa); daughters, Anita Moore, Dekeysha Carter, Demictrick Gray (Terrance), and Dominique Young; three brothers and sisters-in-law; two sisters and brother-in-law; 19 grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Benjamin Carter Sr.; two brothers; and one sister.

Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now