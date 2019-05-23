|
|
Rogers "Roy" Carter Sr., 61, a native and resident of Thibodaux departed this life on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux and resume at 10 a.m. until religious services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 at New Rising Star Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St., Houma.
Burial in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery #2 in Thibodaux.
Rogers is survived by his wife, Patricia Collins Carter; sons, Roger Carter Jr. (Courtney) and Nico Carter (Mischa); daughters, Anita Moore, Dekeysha Carter, Demictrick Gray (Terrance), and Dominique Young; three brothers and sisters-in-law; two sisters and brother-in-law; 19 grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Benjamin Carter Sr.; two brothers; and one sister.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019