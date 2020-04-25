Home

Rogers P. Dufrene Sr.

Rogers P. Dufrene Sr. Obituary
Rogers P. "Cayette" Dufrene Sr., 85, a native of Gheens and resident of Lockport, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.

A private service will be observed.

Rogers was survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lucy R. Dufrene; children, Romona D. (Patrick, Sr.) Crosby, Rogers P. (Phyllis) Dufrene Jr. and Bruce A. (Lisa) Dufrene; grandchildren, Patrick (Jada) Crosby Jr., Trevor Paul Crosby and Megan Elizabeth D. (Brady) Foret; great-grandchildren, Dre, Dasia , Dax and Jace Crosby, Bentley, Katelyn, Bradyn and Bennett Foret; great-great-grandchildren, Jacee, Kaylie Rae and Tobin; step-great-great-grandchild, Dominic Mitchell; and siblings, Larry (Ann) Dufrene, Marvey (Edgar) Boudreaux and Judy (Greg) Hohensee.

His was preceded in death by his parents, Venton and Lucretia Dufrene; brother, Deacon Roland Dufrene; and great-grandchild, Ebdon Crosby.

Rogers spent his lifetime, loving to play his guitar.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
