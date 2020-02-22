|
|
Roland "Do-gris" A. Dufrene, 80, a native and resident to Des Allemands, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland and will continue from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at St. Gertrude Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Roland is survived by his children, Valerie Menendez (Darrin) and Stuart Dufrene (Melodie); 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Toups Dufrene; daughter Monica D. Landry; parents Albert and Josephine Dufrene; brother Terry Dufrene Sr.; and sister Earline D. Gaudet.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020