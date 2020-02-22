Home

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Roland A. Dufrene

Roland A. Dufrene Obituary
Roland "Do-gris" A. Dufrene, 80, a native and resident to Des Allemands, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland and will continue from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at St. Gertrude Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Roland is survived by his children, Valerie Menendez (Darrin) and Stuart Dufrene (Melodie); 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Toups Dufrene; daughter Monica D. Landry; parents Albert and Josephine Dufrene; brother Terry Dufrene Sr.; and sister Earline D. Gaudet.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
