Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Luke Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Anthony Luke Sr.


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland Anthony Luke Sr. Obituary
Roland Anthony Luke Sr. passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born on October 8, 1931, he was a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marie Morales; sons Roland (Dut) Jr. (Anna) and Jody (Tammy); daughter Lynette (Hank); grandchildren Katie, Adam, Brandie, Bradley, Jessica and Rachel; great-grandchildren Jayden, Lincoln, Kyndall, Dominic and Mckinley; sister Ruth Deroche Naquin; and brother Rudy.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Stella; brothers Ray Sr., Albert Jr. and Howard; and sister Dorothy Robichaux.

Roland was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from Texaco after 32 years of service. He loved fishing and his passion for Cajun cooking was well known. He will be greatly missed.

There will be no memorial service as per his wishes. His body was donated to the Bureau of Anatomical Services, LSU Health Sciences Center.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -