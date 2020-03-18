|
Roland Anthony Luke Sr. passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born on October 8, 1931, he was a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marie Morales; sons Roland (Dut) Jr. (Anna) and Jody (Tammy); daughter Lynette (Hank); grandchildren Katie, Adam, Brandie, Bradley, Jessica and Rachel; great-grandchildren Jayden, Lincoln, Kyndall, Dominic and Mckinley; sister Ruth Deroche Naquin; and brother Rudy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Stella; brothers Ray Sr., Albert Jr. and Howard; and sister Dorothy Robichaux.
Roland was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from Texaco after 32 years of service. He loved fishing and his passion for Cajun cooking was well known. He will be greatly missed.
There will be no memorial service as per his wishes. His body was donated to the Bureau of Anatomical Services, LSU Health Sciences Center.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020