Roland Anthony Zeringue, 91, died Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 at 7:45 p.m. Born on November 24, 1928. He was a native of St. James, LA and resident of Thibodaux.
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery for family. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
He is survived by his daughter, Emma Diaz; sons, Glenn (Mary) Zeringue, Keith (Rhonda) Zeringue, Craig (Ramona) Zeringue and Dennis (Julie) Zeringue; grandchildren, Christina Diaz, Alex (Amanda) Diaz, Travis (Ashley) Zeringue, Nathan Zeringue, Sarah (Joel) Picolo, Laura (Blake) Hebert, Elyse (Devin) Pitre, Ian (Jaci) Zeringue and Erin Zeringue; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Emersyn, Joel Henry, Kaiden, Parker, Gunnar, Gage, Brooklyn and Everett; brother, Norman (Audrey) Zeringue; brother-in-law, Steve (Florella) Berthelot; and sister-in-law, Girlie Berthelot. .
He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Berthelot Zeringue; parents, Leopold "Paul" Zeringue and Cecile Robert Zeringue; grandchild, Paul Diaz; son-in-law, Carroll Diaz; sister, Doris (Clifton) Hymel; and brother-in-law, Louis Berthelot Jr.
Roland work for South Central Bell (now AT&T) as a commercial telephone installation technician. He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper and was a lifetime member of the North Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020