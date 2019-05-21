|
The Rev. Roland Deveza Timbre died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 of kidney failure and other complications at the Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. He was 83 years old.
Born and raised in Lucban, Quezon Province, Philippines in 1935 to Jose Racelis Timbre and Natividad Deveza Timbre, he was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Lucena, Philippines on December 23, 1961. In the early 1980's he came to the newly-established Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, incardinated in this diocese on January 1, 1986, and was the pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Chackbay (1986) for 21 years.
He left this world survived by a large network of extended family and relatives that spans four continents including his siblings, Aurora, Oscar, Amor, Jean, Jose Jr., and Francisco. A slew of 34 second generation, 59 third generation, and 7 fourth generation Deveza-Timbre descendants are all mourning the loss of Fr. Roland - from the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United States and Canada. Out of the multitude of descendants, a special recognition goes out to Gigi, Bernadette, and Jhong. The family also would like to express their gratitude to Ms. Leticia Villaroman. He will now join his parents and predeceased siblings, Carmelita, Delmar, and Perla in the care of our Lord.
Growing up the second of 10 children and being the oldest son of a working class family, Fr. Roland understood as a young adult the value of a good education as a ticket out of provincial life. To this extent, he attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Seminary in Sariaya, Quezon Province and was ordained a priest at the tender age of 26. All the while, he was also helping his younger siblings pursue their own higher education with the promise that the current recipients would continue the tradition forward to the younger siblings until everyone had graduated from college - a priceless legacy.
In addition to his passion for being a good shepherd of the Lord, building lasting family legacies seemed to be an innate characteristic for Fr. Roland. Not only was he instrumental in laying the groundwork for his younger siblings to pursue higher education and better lives for themselves, he was also responsible for starting the annual Christmas reunions of the Deveza-Timbre family, beginning in the mid to late 1960's that continues on to the present time. Through his remarkable foresight and unflinching resolve, this tradition both has strengthened that unbreakable bond forged among his extended relatives worldwide and one that will undoubtedly continue for generations to come. Being a member of the Deveza-Timbre family feels special, somehow - all thanks to Fr. Roland: a beloved and highly respected son, brother, uncle and grand-uncle.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Thibodaux, followed by his burial in the church cemetery.
