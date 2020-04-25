Home

Roland E. Daigle

Roland E. Daigle, 69, of Thibodaux, La., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.

He is survived by his brothers, Donald and wife Maxine, Brian and wife Kitty, Byron and wife Sarah, and Brad and wife Kristy; sisters, Ramona Ramos and Debra Daigle; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he was extremely proud of and loved very much

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Mary Ann Perkins Daigle; and one great-nephew, Da'Vion Nicholas.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
