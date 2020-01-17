Home

Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Cut Off, LA
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Cut Off, LA
Roland J. Allemand Obituary
Roland J. Allemand, 78, a native of Lockport and a resident of Mathews, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Lou Anne Danos Allemand; son, Thad M. Allemand (Kristina); grandchildren Jake X. Allemand and Jenna Allemand; brother Johnny X. Allemand; and sisters Vivian Parr, Lilly Rose Trosclair and Marion Cretini.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Xavier and Celestine Allemand; brother Roy Allemand; and sisters Betty Joyce Chiasson and Lillian Rome.

Roland was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
