|
|
Roland J. Allemand, 78, a native of Lockport and a resident of Mathews, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Lou Anne Danos Allemand; son, Thad M. Allemand (Kristina); grandchildren Jake X. Allemand and Jenna Allemand; brother Johnny X. Allemand; and sisters Vivian Parr, Lilly Rose Trosclair and Marion Cretini.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Xavier and Celestine Allemand; brother Roy Allemand; and sisters Betty Joyce Chiasson and Lillian Rome.
Roland was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020