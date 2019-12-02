Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Melancon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland J. "Juna" Melancon Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland J. "Juna" Melancon Jr. Obituary
Mr. Roland "Juna" J. Melancon Jr., 66, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow. Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m., with procession to follow to his internment in Cheramie Cemetery.

Mr. Roland is survived by his sisters; Carolyn Toups and Cheryl Melancon; brother, Frank Terrebonne; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Roland Sr. and Dolcina S. Melancon; and brother, Rickey Melancon.

Juna loved trivia, shrimping, reading books and spending time with his family and friends.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -