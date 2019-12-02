|
Mr. Roland "Juna" J. Melancon Jr., 66, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow. Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m., with procession to follow to his internment in Cheramie Cemetery.
Mr. Roland is survived by his sisters; Carolyn Toups and Cheryl Melancon; brother, Frank Terrebonne; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Roland Sr. and Dolcina S. Melancon; and brother, Rickey Melancon.
Juna loved trivia, shrimping, reading books and spending time with his family and friends.
Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019