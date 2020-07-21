1/1
Roland J. Quatrevingt
Roland J. Quatrevingt, 86, a native of Raceland and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Burial service will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Raymond (Alice), Alfred (Lisa), David (Sherry), Luther, Marvin (Dana), Billy (Lilia), Kathleen (Randy) and Kelly (Justin); step-children, Julie (Joe) Mouton, Ronnie Naquin, Steve Naquin and Jimmy (Lisa) Naquin; brother, Junius Quatrevingt; sisters, Maryann Folse and Vernice Pertuit; 12 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ella Mae Rogers Quatrevingt; and second wife, Norita Hebert Quatrevingt; parents, Robert and Mabel Quatrevingt; daughter, Darlene Quatrevingt; brother, Herbert Quatrevingt; and sister, Mayola Plaisance.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Falgout Funeral Home
JUL
23
Service
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
We are sorry for the loss of your father, brother, grandfather, and friend. Also a coworker. Prayers for all of you
Sincerely
Henry and Dolores Martin
Ronald and Jewell Fremin
Jewell Fremin
Friend
July 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sally Jasso
Friend
July 21, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Azalea Jasso
July 21, 2020
Sorry for your family's loss Alfred
Gary Fanguy
Friend
