Roland J. Quatrevingt, 86, a native of Raceland and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Burial service will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



He is survived by his children, Raymond (Alice), Alfred (Lisa), David (Sherry), Luther, Marvin (Dana), Billy (Lilia), Kathleen (Randy) and Kelly (Justin); step-children, Julie (Joe) Mouton, Ronnie Naquin, Steve Naquin and Jimmy (Lisa) Naquin; brother, Junius Quatrevingt; sisters, Maryann Folse and Vernice Pertuit; 12 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ella Mae Rogers Quatrevingt; and second wife, Norita Hebert Quatrevingt; parents, Robert and Mabel Quatrevingt; daughter, Darlene Quatrevingt; brother, Herbert Quatrevingt; and sister, Mayola Plaisance.



Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.





