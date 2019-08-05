|
|
Roland John Soignet Sr., 92, died at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Born April 16, 1927, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Billie Babin Soignet; sons, Roland (Cherisse) Soignet Jr. and Willis (Jo Ann) Soignet; daughters, Loma (Kenneth "Fee") Frederick and Angelle (Ted) Blanchard; grandchildren, Christian Scull, Alison Dempster, Shannon Soignet, Donovan (Kelly) Soignet, Kenny (Kristen) Frederick Jr., Jacob (Alison) Frederick, Dylan (Sammi Jo) Frederick, Brandon (Tabetha) Blanchard and Lacie (Dustin) Blanchard; and great-grandchildren, Callie, Maria, Jayde, Kent, Ally, Aiden, Ashton, Avie, Ava, Austin, Paisley and Bella.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Charles and Leona Soignet; siblings, Wilbert Soignet, Juanita Adams, John Soignet Jr., Dorothy Zeringue and Doris Adams; father and mother-in-law, Willis and Enid Babin; and sister-in-law, Enid (Vincent) Maggio.
Roland signed to play baseball with the New York Giants but was unable to after being drafted into the United States Army during World War II. After his return he worked for the United States Postal Service for over 35 years. He served on both the Thibodaux City and Lafourche Parish Councils, he was a member of the American Legion and the VFW and a High School Football Referee. He was an avid LSU football fan and always enjoyed dancing with his baby.
The family would like to thank his caregiver Annalee Boudreaux and Dr. Chester Boudreaux for their care.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019