Roland Joseph Matherne Sr.
Roland Joseph Matherne Sr., 83, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on June 2, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Florence LeBoeuf Matherne; sons Roland Matherne Jr., Bruce Matherne (Tammy) and Blair Matherne (Pam); brothers Lester Matherne and Lawrence "Buddy" Matherne; sister, Gloria Melancon; grandchildren Dusty, Coy, Jeremy, Karly, Cody, Reese, Tayla, Logan and Megan; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clemille Matherne and Annie Landry Matherne; and sisters Una Adams, Florence "Flo" Matherne and Dolores Matherne.

He was a MM2 (E-5) Machinist Mate in the United States Navy and retired from Bollinger Shipyards after 39 years. He loved gardening and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed making people laugh and enjoyed his life.

He will be sadly missed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
