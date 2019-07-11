Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Belmont Baptist Church
3037 Hwy 1
Labadieville, LA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
New Belmont Baptist Church
3037 Hwy 1
Labadieville, LA
Roland Paige Obituary
Roland Paige III departed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019, his residence in Baton Rouge. He was 52, a native of Napoleonville.

Visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at New Belmont Baptist Church, 3037 La. 1 in Labadieville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Roland is survived by his wife, Kathy J. Paige; mother, Patricia Paige; daughter, Rhianna Paige; sisters, Angie Paige, and Kimberly P. Fobbs (Michael); mother-in-law, Shirley Jacob; and numerous other aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Paige Jr.; maternal grandparents, Grover Sr. and Evelyn Pollard; and paternal grandparents, Roland Sr. and Hazel Paige.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 11 to July 12, 2019
