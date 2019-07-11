|
Roland Paige III departed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019, his residence in Baton Rouge. He was 52, a native of Napoleonville.
Visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at New Belmont Baptist Church, 3037 La. 1 in Labadieville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Roland is survived by his wife, Kathy J. Paige; mother, Patricia Paige; daughter, Rhianna Paige; sisters, Angie Paige, and Kimberly P. Fobbs (Michael); mother-in-law, Shirley Jacob; and numerous other aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Paige Jr.; maternal grandparents, Grover Sr. and Evelyn Pollard; and paternal grandparents, Roland Sr. and Hazel Paige.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 11 to July 12, 2019