Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Roland Pitre
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Roland Paul Pitre


1946 - 2019
Roland Paul Pitre Obituary
Roland "Pete" Paul Pitre, age 73, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 2 a.m. He was a native and resident of Montegut.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, Dec. 24, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with burial following in church cemetery.

Roland is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Elaine Theresa Prosperie Pitre; son, Peter P. Pitre; daughter, Celeste L. Pitre and fiancé, Russell Evans; brothers, Ruble P. Pitre and wife, Peggy, and Harold Pitre and wife, Carol; sisters, Helen P. Mann, Martha P. Chauvin and husband, Jerald; and grandsons, Peter J. Pitre and companion, Desi and Harley A. Evans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Joseph Sr. and Cecelia Pitre; brothers, Lawrence J. Jr. and Peter P. Pitre; and sisters, Anna Mae P. St. Amant and husband, John, Sallie P. Ferguson and husband, William and Bessie Pitre.

Roland was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was the owner/operator of the Montegut Marina/campground for 18 years, and 28 years for Delta Construction. He was member of American Legion Post 272, past president of the Montegut Children Carnival Club, and past president of the Montegut Fire Department District 6.

He enjoyed watching football, especially the Saints and LSU, listening to country, swamp pop and French music, cooking, fishing, speaking French with whoever would listen to him and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose heart's he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
