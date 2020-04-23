Home

Roland R. Champagne, 73, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Alvin Champagne (Barbara) and Kevin Champagne (Clara); daughter, Tammy Butler; grandchildren, Joshua, Gerard, John, Traci and Carley; and sister, Lorella Champagne Morvant.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Mae Sanchez Champagne; parents, Arsene and Zeolide Champagne; and brother, Ronald Champagne.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
