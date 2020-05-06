|
|
Rometta "Rosie" Myles Wise, a longtime employee of Dairy Inn, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, May 2, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Assumption Community Hospital. She was 78 and a native of Klotzville, La. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 8, at Virginia Baptist Church in Belle Rose.
She is survived by her daughters, Krystal Ovide (Daryl) and Karen Wise Tyler (Vaughn Price); brothers, Leonard Myles and James (Dianne) Myles; sister, Hazel (Donald) Fleming; grandchildren, Latashia, Devita, Anthony, Lashae and Mya; six godchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Clarence Myles Sr.; brothers, Clarence, Louis and Leon Myles; sister, Emelda Brown; goddaughter, Ethel Breaux; niece, Christine Lovincy; and nephew, James Myles, Jr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 7, 2020