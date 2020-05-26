|
|
Romy Labruzzo Autin Morvant, 55, a native of Lockport and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on May 18, 2020.
She is survived by her mother, Nelwyn T. Labruzzo; sister, Amber (Josh) Champagne; brother, Joe Labruzzo; godchild, Mckenzie Champagne; nephew, Beau Champagne; and longtime companion, Chris Plaisance.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lauren Autin; husbands, Larry Autin and John Morvant; father, Joe Labruzzo; and grandparents, Nolan Toups, Orga Toups and Anthony "Nootsie" and Theresa Labruzzo.
Romy graduated from Nicholls State University with an Associate Degree in nursing and worked at St. Anne Hospital for the last 31 years. She loved her animals, gardening, baking and her many friends. Her beautiful smile will be missed by everyone who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lafourche Animal Shelter.
Private memorial service will be held.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020