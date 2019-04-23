Home

Ron Keith Steward Obituary
Ron Keith "Big Mike" Steward, 51, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:28 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2424 Grand Caillou Rd. in Houma. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Latoya Starks Steward; sons, Myon, Jordan and Javon Steward, Zi'Ron Veal, and Trey and Maik Starks; daughters, Sahayra and Xandria Steward, and Jade Starks; six grandchildren; mother, Devoria Steward Williams; brothers, Jewroyal Williams, Ronald Celestine, Michale Steward, Kevin Coates, Ryan Scott, Stephen, Ron, and Jacoby and Trevis Deville; and sisters, Tedra Steward, Jasmine Allen, Sarah Lewis and Iniki Scott.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kasia Steward; father, Ronald Williams; brothers, Travis Davis and Jaquan Veal; sister, Schwan Deville; paternal grandparents, George and Rosalie Williams; and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Brunetta Steward.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
