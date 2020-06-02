My condolences to Rons family and the many friends Im sure he touched in both his personal and professional life and as a Louisiana Senator.

It was truly fate that brought Sen. Landrys friendship to me. He took the time to help me campaign for BESE in 2011 and continued to encourage me as I persisted in my goal. His contributions professionally and personally to the lives of so many Louisianians is his legacy. RIP Ron!

Lee Barrios

Friend