Ron "Tony" Mills, 59, a native and resident of Paincourtville, departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.



Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery in Paincourtville.



Ron is survived by his son, Justin Mills; daughter, Rabun Jackson (Jhontel); brothers, Jeffrey Mills (Betty), Kevin Mills (Rita) and Ivory Mills III; sisters, Sharon Jones, Noel Holloway (Sterling) and Hope Crochet (Joey); three grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Permilla and Ivory Mills Jr.; and brother, Myron Mills.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, La.



