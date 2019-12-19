Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Ronald Anthony Parker Sr.

Ronald Anthony Parker Sr. Obituary
Ronald Anthony Parker Sr., 44, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, 120 Hialeah Street in Houma. Burial will follow in Dularge Baptist Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Neil Parker; sons, Ronald Jr., Taylor Verdin, Willard and Danzel Stearns; daughters, Bailee Neil, Ronja Smith and Teandra Aubert; 11 grandchildren; father, Ronald Jones; brother, Russell Parker; and sister, Inez Parker.

He was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Stearns; mother, Orelia Lee Parker; sister, Pamela Ann Parker; and grandparents.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
