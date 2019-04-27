|
|
Ronald Bergeron, 76, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Authement Bergeron; daughter, Bridget Bergeron; grandsons, Anthony Bergeron (Molly) and Nicolas Bergeron; daughter-in-law, Angela Bergeron; brother, Kenneth Bergeron (Iris); sisters, Catherine Boudreaux (Travis) and Charlene Brignac; and brother-in-law, Robert Brignac.
He was preceded in death by his son, Chris James Bergeron parents, William and Dorothy Trosclair Bergeron; mother- and father-in-law, Annassee and Velma Authement
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019