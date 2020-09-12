1/1
Ronald Clement
Ronald Clement, 90, a native of St John Community of Thibodaux and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020.

There will be a private graveside service.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Picou Clement; brother, Millard Clement; sisters, Amelia Heck (Carl) and Janet Toups (Michael); children, Debra Boudreaux (Keith), Mona Bourgeois (Emile, Jr.), Philip Clement, and Laura Minchew (James).

He was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Megan (Joel), Emily (Kade), Toby (Stephanie), Jamie (Ricki), Misti, Amber (Tanner), Rae', Tracy, Brad (Amber), and Dru'; and nine great-grandchildren, Rylie, Stella, Collin, Addie, Landon, Kaemyn, Kaedyn, Britten and Baylen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Inez Avet and Samuel Clement; brother, Samuel Clement, Jr.; sisters, Claire Shinn, Ann Black, Brenda Clement, and Merrill Clement; daughter, Mary Clement; and great-granddaughter, Kaelyn Westerman.

Ronald graduated from LT High School, attended Nicholls State College, Louisiana Vocational School for accounting and LSU School of Banking of Baton Rouge. In 1991, he retired from the Thibodaux United States Post Office. He served his country during the Korean War by enlisting in the United States Navy in 1950 until his discharge in 1954. He was awarded the National Defense Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Ribbon and United States Service Ribbon. He was an active life member of many local organizations in his community including the American Legion, VFW, 40/8, NARFE, VV&W, AARP and WOW.

Our family would like to offer special thanks to Erika Boudreaux with Thibodaux Regional Home Health, Journey Hospice, and Dru' Minchew for their loving care and support of our father and family during this difficult time.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
