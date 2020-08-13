1/1
Ronald Falcon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Falcon, 82, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine Falcon; son, Perry Falcon and fiancée Shelley Dalton; two daughters, Penny Leistikow and husband Kermit Leistikow, and Pam Allen and husband Billy Allen Jr.; grandchildren, Ciara Barron and husband Billy Barron, Heather Amedee and husband Dwayne, Allyce Kurzeika, Dacota Valez, Mandy Loupe and husband Keith Loupe, Billy Allen, III and wife Chelsea Allen, and Amber Allen; great-grandchildren, Landen, Kaydence, Hayes, Brenna, Seaven, Kaisley, Reina, Sage, Sky Muir, Cory, Trey, Jastin, Ethan, Elijah, Oliver, and Ava Dauzat; and sister, Betty Falcon.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Julien Falcon; mother, Odelia Falcon; two brothers, Jerry Falcon and A.J. Falcon; and sister, Pat Falcon.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved