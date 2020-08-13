Ronald Falcon, 82, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.



He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine Falcon; son, Perry Falcon and fiancée Shelley Dalton; two daughters, Penny Leistikow and husband Kermit Leistikow, and Pam Allen and husband Billy Allen Jr.; grandchildren, Ciara Barron and husband Billy Barron, Heather Amedee and husband Dwayne, Allyce Kurzeika, Dacota Valez, Mandy Loupe and husband Keith Loupe, Billy Allen, III and wife Chelsea Allen, and Amber Allen; great-grandchildren, Landen, Kaydence, Hayes, Brenna, Seaven, Kaisley, Reina, Sage, Sky Muir, Cory, Trey, Jastin, Ethan, Elijah, Oliver, and Ava Dauzat; and sister, Betty Falcon.



He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Julien Falcon; mother, Odelia Falcon; two brothers, Jerry Falcon and A.J. Falcon; and sister, Pat Falcon.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store