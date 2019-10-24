|
Ronald Fitch, 61, of Houma, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 8 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the church. Burial will take place in the Holy Rosary Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Fitch; stepdaughters Shannon Haron and Debbie Lyn Johnson; stepson David Lee Darbonne; brothers Albert, Rannie and Larry Fitch; sisters Eveline Verdin and Marian Smiley; grandsons Jesse, Kenneth, Dre and Luke; and granddaughters Heaven and Hailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius Winchester Fitch and Cecile Smith Fitch; brothers Theophile Adam Fitch, Willie Fitch, Thaddeus Fitch, LeRoy Fitch, Roland Fitch, and Michael Fitch; and sisters Mary Bennet and Helen Fitch.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019