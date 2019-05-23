|
|
Ronald Gene Wallis, age 61, went home to be with his Lord on May 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleon and Josephine Wallis; brothers, Cleon Wallis Jr. and Gregory Wallis; sister, Carolyn Wallis Ford; and first wife, Diane Trosclair Wallis.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Wallis; children, Romeo Wallis (Felicia) of San Antonio, TX; Kedar Wallis of Philadelphia, PA; Leslie King, Terrance Wallis (Charlynn) of Baltimore, MD; Lenika King (Angela), Brittney Wallis, and LaRon King; siblings, Clarence Cannon (Dolores) of Gulfport, MS; Garyland Wallis (Belinda), Craig Wallis, Patricia Richard of Gallatin, TN; Mona Wallis, Ophelia Bolden, and JoAnn Wallis of Indianapolis, IN; 12 grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on May 25, 2019 at Pleasantview Baptist Church, 434 Naquin St., Houma. Repass to follow at the church.
Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019